Students will not go back to school in Alabama, schools are moving to online learning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s something most of us in our lifetimes have never experienced, but Thursday Governor Kay Ivey announced students will not go back to a physical school for the 2019-2020 school year.
That means all students, in public K-12 schools, will begin e-learning or distance learning from home starting on April 6, 2020.
Governor Ivey says the move is pursuant to the relevant provisions of the Alabama Emergency Management Act of 1955, as amended, Ala. Code §§ 31-9-1, et seq.,.
Ivey said conditions over the coronavirus warrant implementation of these extraordinary measures during the state health emergency in order to guard public health and protect human life.
Ivey said regarding the alternative Methods of Instruction for the 2019-2020 School Year will be established by the State Superintendent of Education.
Governor Ivey said, “Folks this is for real, this is a deadly situation and the health and safety of our students is paramount.”
She went on to say access to high-quality education is crucial to students and educators want to prevent a slide or summer slide in learning. She said educators are doing the best they can with what they have to work with.
Ivey also said students with special needs will maintain an IEP to continue their education and learning.
Dr. Eric Mackey, state superintendent of schools, said they will do all they can to make sure Alabama seniors graduate this year.
Local school districts shall make staffing decisions and determinations related to access to school buildings in accordance with all applicable public health orders and the recommendations of the CDC and the ADPH.
Dr. Mackey said he hopes to have the school year wrapped up by June 5. He also said announcements about proms and graduations would be forthcoming.
The 4th supplemental State of Emergency which includes the order on schools can be read here:
