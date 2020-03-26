Love in a Pandemic: Mississippi couple postpone wedding because of outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of couples across the country planning to tie the knot this spring are having to postpone their weddings due to COVID-19.
One bride tells 3 On Your Side their decision was difficult, but necessary in order to keep their loved ones safe.
“I think my first reaction to the virus was, ‘No this virus will not come to Mississippi.. we will be fine!’” said Jessie Hinton.
Hinton and Jason Davis are high school sweethearts planning to say ‘I do’ in just 2 months.
“He proposed to me on the Eiffel Tower," said Hinton. “I do not think anything can beat that. It was the most amazing moment of my life!”
May 16th was supposed to be the happiest day of their life, but, because of the global pandemic, her dreams of walking down the aisle have been postponed.
“When we started getting notifications that we shouldn’t be in groups larger than fifty, I started to get worried but then I was like, ‘No, we will all be fine!’” Hinton explained.
But then Governor Tate Reeves warned Mississippians about the high risks of large gatherings.
“We actually have instances where there are people we know who were infected that attended a wedding or a funeral and that led to additional spread of the virus."
Hinton knew it was time to pull the plug on their spring wedding and save their ‘I Do’s’ for a wedding in October instead.
“Both Jason and I have grandparents that we love dearly and have waited our whole lifes to get married. They were at the top of our concerns when we were thinking in through,” Hinton said.
Even though everything was set and ready to go: the catering, the dress, the invitations, flowers and venue.
“At first I was upset. I cried and I mourned the wedding because it’s not going to happen right now,” she said.
But this bride is choosing joy over sorrow.
“When I look at this situation, this is not the worst thing that could happen. Love waits, it will be fine, that is what has reassured me through this whole thing.”
