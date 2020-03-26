Jackson police seeking several people to question in February murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for several people for questioning in a February homicide.
Nicholas Robertson was shot multiple times on Florence Avenue last month and had later died at a local hospital.
Investigators are interested in speaking with the following individuals:
- Orrin Kyle Donald-29
- Christopher C. Martin-23
- Brandon Jace Sumrall-22
- Desmond Green-39
These individuals are considered persons of interest only at this time.
Anyone who knows these individuals are asked to have them contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234, or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) and provide their whereabouts.
