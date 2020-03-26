Jackson police seeking several people to question in February murder

(Source: WVUE)
By China Lee | March 26, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 4:29 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for several people for questioning in a February homicide.

Nicholas Robertson was shot multiple times on Florence Avenue last month and had later died at a local hospital.

Investigators are interested in speaking with the following individuals:

  • Orrin Kyle Donald-29
  • Christopher C. Martin-23
  • Brandon Jace Sumrall-22
  • Desmond Green-39

These individuals are considered persons of interest only at this time.

Anyone who knows these individuals are asked to have them contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234, or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) and provide their whereabouts.

