Jackson mayor helps deliver food to residents affected by coronavirus outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba joined two local organizations to help those in need by delivering supplies.
Wednesday, the mayor as well as PAI and the Capitol Boys and Girls Club joined together to deliver food to families.
The mayor said in a Facebook post, “This is what it means to care for community in times of crisis. It’s up to all of us to take care of each other during this unprecedented time in our city.”
He said that the coronavirus will not take away the spirit of caring for one another.
