Homemade surgical masks with Bible verses heading to Ga. hospitals

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia volunteers are making inspirational masks to bring comfort to those treating and battling COVID-19.
Mark Green and his wife are two of those volunteers.
“Initially, what happened is my wife, actually, it was her design and idea to put together a mask that will work in two ways. One, of course, will be an extra layer of protection for the medical community as well as for the patient and on that masks will be some Bible scriptures which will add peace and comfort to the patient,” explained Green.
The cotton mask is designed to go over respiratory and surgical masks.
Green said the first of these masks will ship out to medical facilities and nursing homes at the end of this week. The first on the list to receive them is Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
"After this virus is over with and it will be over with, we pray that it will be over with, this mask can still be used throughout the year. And it’s beneficial for example for those individuals who are having surgery or having some type of medical procedure. It’s comforting to know that when they look up at the doctor’s eyes that they now not only see the doctor but they also see what’s in front of the doctor, which is a Bible scripture which will give him or her peace and comfort,” said Green.
Around 50 cotton masks have been made with many designs on them.
Green and his wife made the first set of masks out of their home in Fayetteville. Green and his wife are part of The First Baptist Church Atlanta’s Choir.
Volunteers from there, other churches and communities across the state in Talbotton and Columbus are helping the couple make more masks.
They said they are giving back a piece of humanity through masks of prayer.
"This was placed on our hearts, both our hearts, God placed this on our hearts to assist those individuals that are in need and sitting here not able to get out. We thought what could we do to help out individuals who are going through this process and we saw where the masks were being distributed and there was a shortage of them. Like these right here and we were like, ‘You know what? That’s great but how about let’s take it a step further and include some type of uplifting verbiage where individuals can see some hope, some peace, some comfort,” said Green.
Green said the fabrics are washed and cleaned before they are shipped out to facilities.
