Hinds Co. seamstress makes medical masks for those on frontline of Corona battle

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County woman is using her skills as a seamstress to arm those on the frontline with medical masks during the coronavirus outbreak.
Margaret Stribling has been sewing handmade masks since the coronavirus outbreak started.
She tells us that she had several friends who worked in the medical field, first responders and others who told her they couldn’t find them.
Concerned for their safety, Margaret watched a few videos and taught herself how to make the masks.
She says if she can use her God-given talents to help protect others, then she’s served her purpose in life.
“I have friends in New York," Stribling said, "he asked for a couple of dozen. I sent them to my husband‘s job, we sent them to other friends that I had that called first. The list just started growing.”
Margaret does not charge for her masks.
She’s now getting assistance from family and friends in making the masks as the request for them continues to increase.
