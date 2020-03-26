Governor Reeves announces disaster loans for small businesses affected by Pearl River flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced disaster assistance for Mississippi businesses and residents hit by the Pearl River flooding on February 10-14, 2020.
Governor Reeves sent a letter to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) requesting a Federal Declaration for Public Assistance to make loans available to those impacted.
The declaration covers Hinds and Madison counties, as well as the following adjacent counties: Attala, Claiborne, Copiah, Holmes, Leake, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Warren, and Yazoo.
Residents and businesses in those counties can apply for low-interest disaster loans from SBA.
“The historic flooding we experienced in February was more than anyone anticipated—and more than anyone should have to recover from alone. The people and businesses in the path of the Pearl River are still recovering from the recent devastation and deserve a helping hand. Working with the U.S. Small Business Administration, I am committed to helping Mississippi businesses and communities get back on their feet and thrive,” said Governor Tate Reeves.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at Disasterloan.sba.gov.
