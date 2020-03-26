First Alert Forecast: near-record highs late week

EXTENDED FORECAST: A new storm system will approach the region by late Saturday, bringing a chance for storms – a few of which could be strong to severe by the latter parts of the day. Most storms will exit by Sunday morning, allowing for sunshine to return, albeit, briefly. Highs will top out in the 70s Sunday. Opportunities for rain return into early next week as several disturbances move through. Timing and overall impacts will still need to be mapped out – but expect more rain to round out the month of March.