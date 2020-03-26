First Alert Forecast: near-record highs late week

THURSDAY: Expect sunshine to rule the day as high pressure builds overhead. This will help to boost temperatures from the morning 50s, well into the 80s to near 90 by the afternoon hours. Temperatures could approach record levels for several areas through the latter parts of the day. We’ll stay dry and quiet overnight as lows drop into the 60s.
FRIDAY: More clouds will stream through the skies Friday, but generally, a nice mixture with sunshine through the late morning and afternoon hours. Still under the influence of high pressure, warm and muggy air will continue to flow across the region with highs in the middle to upper 80s – reaching near record territory for the second day in a row.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A new storm system will approach the region by late Saturday, bringing a chance for storms – a few of which could be strong to severe by the latter parts of the day. Most storms will exit by Sunday morning, allowing for sunshine to return, albeit, briefly. Highs will top out in the 70s Sunday. Opportunities for rain return into early next week as several disturbances move through. Timing and overall impacts will still need to be mapped out – but expect more rain to round out the month of March.
