Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pleasant temperatures tonight with lows in the 60s. There could be some patchy fog. Expect sunny skies tomorrow and Friday with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. The record high Thursday is 89 set back in 1907 and the record high on Friday is 88 in 1935. Expect sunshine both days. This weekend will be a little unsettled. Expect showers and thunderstorms Saturday and some may be severe in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Sunday will be sunny and a little cooler as showers will taper off in the morning. Highs will be in the 70s. Next week will bring us a chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially on Tuesday and the severe weather threat is escalating for that event. Average high is 71 this time of year and the average low is 47. Sunrise is 6:56am and the sunset is 7:16pm. Northwest wind at 5mph tonight and southwest wind at 10mph Thursday.