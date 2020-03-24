Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few showers are possible tonight. The severe threat is low, but a few stronger storms could impact the area before midnight with gusty wind and some small hail, especially the farther north you get from Interstate 20. The weather will be quiet by morning with patchy fog across the south. Sunny skies Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. Maybe a stray shower with the front dissolving across the area, but unlikely. Thursday and Friday will turn summer-like with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. This weekend looks unsettled with highs near 80 Saturday and closer to 70 on Sunday. There is a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday vs. Sunday. Average high this time of year is 71 and the average low is 47. Today’s high was 81 degrees. Sunrise is 6:57am and the sunset is 7:16pm. Winds will be southwest at 10mph and gusty this evening and turn from the northwest at 5mph Wednesday.