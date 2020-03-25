Social distancing got you feeling lonely? Adopt a furry friend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Right now many of us are no longer surrounded by our friends and family.
Large gatherings are now a thing of the past as social distancing is encouraged.. which can cause feelings of loneliness.
That’s why local animal rescues are encouraging you to foster a furry friend during the coronavirus pandemic.
During this tough time of isolation, Chrissy Cheshire, Director of Cheshire Abbey Animal Rescue is hoping you’ll open your hearts and your home to an animal in need.
“What we are trying to do is get some people to foster while we are all home and also help if you are home and are able!” she said.
Shelters are slammed packed with animals right no and that’s why Cheshire Abbey is encouraging people to get a pup out of a kennel, which might help dealing with the coronavirus pandemic a little more bearable.
“I think it will help with the anxiety of being alone," Cheshire said. "If you are alone and have some time and you are in a position where you have a few months off, what better way to spend it than with a pet?”
Since the outbreak, thousands of people have been laid off from work. To help struggling pet owners, Cheshire Abbey partnered up with The Pet Shop in Fondren and Hollywood Feed in Madison and Highland Village to help in any way they can.
“We just want to help get food into the hand of people in need," she said. "That’s why we partnered up and we are going to allow people to call and donate into the Cheshire Abbey account and we will disperse the food as people call in need of help.”
“We will give discounts on food so you do not have that burden. We will have a delivery service if you do not want to come in we will bring it to the car. Just to make things easier!” said Josh Gilmer, owner of The Pet Shop in Fondren.
If you want to fill your time with a furry companion and adopt, foster, or donate, head on over to Cheshireabbey.com for more.
