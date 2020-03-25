Petal family 3D printing respirator masks for those who need them

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal man and his son are making the best of their time spent social distancing.
They’ve developed a custom-made respirator mask that they hope will help others in and out of the medical field during the coronavirus pandemic.
Wes Lee and his son Garrett are using a 3D printer to make a three-piece mask.
It’s made of bio-plastic and uses a replaceable virus-protecting air conditioner filter.
Production time is about 10 hours per copy, so they’ve made only about six complete masks.
But, they’ve emailed the files on how to make them to friends and medical professionals around the world.
"We just thought it was just sort of a novelty thing and then, healthcare workers just started messaging saying can you do this can you really do this, provide this and I was like sure, send me a message and I’ll make you one,” Lee said.
If you want to learn more about the masks, you can message Wes Lee on Facebook or to go WLMrepair@gmail.com.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.