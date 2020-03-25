Mississippi Tattoo Artist: Do not get a tattoo or piercing right now

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - A local tattoo artist is advising that people who are wanting a new tattoo or piercing should hold off for now.
In a post on Facebook, Mandy Bonze, who works at House of Pain Tattoo in Byram, says that immune system health is vital during the coronavirus outbreak and that a new tattoo or piercing creates an open wound that could allow the possibility of infection.
“The healing process lowers the body’s immune system to fight off infection for weeks after the procedure,” she writes.
Bonze says that tattoos are open wounds for 1 to 2 days and can affect the immune system for 3 weeks to 3 months.
“Piercings have various healing times but some can take up to a year to fully heal,” she says.
Bonze says it is also a safety measure for the tattoo artist because neither the artist or client knows if the other may be infected with the virus.
Social distancing is also impossible for a tattoo artist, Bonze says, because there is, “no way to maintain safe distances and limit physical contact between clients and artists.”
Bonze is encouraging artists to book appointments via waiting list and is also encouraging clients to be respectful of the artist’s decisions.
“Go ahead and book that appointment,” she says, “get on the waiting list for reopen and, if possible, prepay to help them out during this time.”
