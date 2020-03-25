Mississippi taking least aggressive measures against coronavirus in US, study finds

“We’ve been under a resource constrained environment," noted State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. "We haven’t had access to testing. We haven’t had access to PPE. And as we sort of fill out those resource issues, we’ll be able to ramp up testing. We’ll be able to ramp up our epidemiological response. There’s a lot of stuff that we can do to sort of respond more aggressively once we get these resources issues fixed.”