Local church members make masks and gowns for doctors fighting coronavirus pandemic

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The sound of sewing machines could be heard at Debbie Dempsey’s home in Madison. She is making masks to help doctors and nurses who desperately need them during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have a sewing group at First Presbyterian Church. We like to do projects for the community and so this was just a perfect opportunity to get a group of ladies to help out,” said Dempsey.
The first shipment is going to Louisiana where Dempsey’s daughter-in-law’s brother is a doctor. They also plan to make more for local hospitals in Mississippi.
“We actually have two different sizes. They are made with 100% cotton on one side and T-shirt material on the other for better filtering, and got a wire on the nose piece and we have a wire on the nose piece to adjust for the best fit to keep people safe,“ said volunteer Anna Maria Dempsey.
Over at First Ridgeland Baptist Church, they are buying fabrics and partnering with the community to make both masks as well as gowns.
“This actually came through Facebook. I have a very good friend who is a nurse and there is a huge need for this. Our goal is to make 200 in the next 24-hours,” parishioner Debbie Upchurch said.
These volunteers say that knowing they are helping those who need them the most during these uncertain times makes all the difference.
”We are going to continue to do that and try to be right there in the front lines to help as many people as we can to help combat this terrible virus,” said First Rigeland Pastor Mark Byrd.
