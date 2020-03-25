Kroger allowing workers to wear protective masks and gloves

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kroger workers will now be permitted to wear protective gloves and masks, according to a Kroger spokesperson.
“Our associates are on the frontlines, ensuring Americans have access to the food, services and products they need during this unprecedented pandemic,” the spokesperson said. “We are committed to protecting the health and safety of our associates.”
It’s not entirely clear if Kroger will be providing gloves and masks to the workers or if they are simply allowing associates to source and wear their own.
The spokesperson seemed to imply the latter.
“There is a national shortage of personal protective equipment like this, and we fully support America’s health care workers having first priority to obtain the equipment they need,” she said. “We are advocating to government officials at all levels for help securing a priority place in line for all grocery workers - after healthcare workers - to have access to protective masks and gloves.”
Additionally, this week shoppers will begin to see plexiglass partitions — so-called ‘sneeze guards’ — at many cash registers in an effort to promote physical distancing.
“We anticipate every check lane having a partition, including pharmacy counters and Starbucks registers, within the next several weeks,” the spokesperson said. “In addition, we are installing educational floor decals to promote physical distancing at checklanes and other counters.”
Kroger continues to enhance its daily sanitation practices, the spokesperson added, including cleaning commonly used areas more often like cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit-card terminals, food service counters and shelves.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.