Hinds Co. SO warning against ‘Cruising’ on Northside Dr. on Sunday nights

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is strongly urging that people do not participate in the “Cruising” event which is usually held in North Jackson on late Sunday evenings.
Due to the threat of coronavirus, the City of Jackson and Hinds County are under several public health advisories. Events of over 10 people are prohibited in the city.
The sheriff’s office said while the event usually consists of abnormal traffic flow and large gatherings of vehicles and should still be considered a health risk due to the large number of participants which are usually confined to a specific area, which leads to some form of physical or close contact.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.