First Alert Forecast: brightening skies, warm Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Expect clearing skies through Wednesday as highs rebound into the 70s and lower 80s in the wake of Tuesday’s system. Overnight, skies remain mainly clear as lows drop into the lower to middle 50s. A few patches of fog may be possible by early Thursday morning.
THURSDAY: Expect sunshine to rule the day as high pressure builds overhead. This will help to boost temperatures from the morning 50s, well into the 80s by the afternoon hours. Middle and upper 80s may near record highs across much of central and southwest Mississippi. We’ll stay dry and quiet overnight as lows drop into the 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our upper ridge will hold firm through Friday – once again, offering highs near record territory, in the upper 80s. Another system will approach the region by Saturday, bringing a chance for storms – a few of which could be strong to severe by the latter parts of the day. Most storms will exit by Sunday morning, allowing for sunshine to return, albeit, briefly. Highs will top out in the 70s Sunday. Opportunities for rain return into early next week as several disturbances move through. Timing and overall impacts will still need to be mapped out – but expect more rain to round out the month of March.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.