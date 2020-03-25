One dead, one critical after shootout on Lindsey Drive

One dead, one critical after shootout on Lindsey Drive
Homicide on Lindsey Drive (Source: WLBT)
By China Lee | March 25, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 7:28 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured in the 700 block of Lindsey Drive.

Jackson police said that two men shot at each other and a red sedan was seen leaving the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Andrew Allen, 60.

Michael Smith has been identified as a suspect. He was also shot and is in critical condition. He is under arrest and will be charged upon recovery.

This is a developing story.

