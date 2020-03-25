One dead, one critical after shootout on Lindsey Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured in the 700 block of Lindsey Drive.
Jackson police said that two men shot at each other and a red sedan was seen leaving the scene.
The deceased has been identified as Andrew Allen, 60.
Michael Smith has been identified as a suspect. He was also shot and is in critical condition. He is under arrest and will be charged upon recovery.
This is a developing story.
