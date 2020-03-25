Clinton mother delivers home-cooked meals to elderly during coronavirus pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Novel coronavirus has prompted stores all over the country to readjust their hours for the elderly, giving them an opportunity to shop for groceries before the rest of the public.
But what about those who can’t leave their homes and have nobody to assist them? Well, one Clinton mother is stepping in to help.
Tina Love-Brown, a mother of three, fell in love with cooking about 10 years ago. She’s been showing off her skills just about every day since then.
“Cooking is a passion and love and gift from my heart,” she said. “The reward I get is doing what God gave me a gift to do and making others feel good by enjoying my food.”
Recently, Brown took that passion to cook and deliver meals to members of the community who are in isolation because of COVID-19.
“I want to be able to serve food to families to help them out from all the hustle and bustle that everyone has to endure in there,” she said.
“Everyone is doing the stories about feeding the kids, but no one is doing anything for the elderly,” said Jackson resident Bertha Ellis.
Ellis is one of the many people who said she is grateful for people like Brown, who are choosing to step up and look out for others with all that’s going on in the world.
Brown’s love for the elderly didn’t form overnight and she has been a caretaker for many years, but the current pandemic has given her a reason to “be a blessing to even more people.”
It’s unknown right now when the country will reopen and the stay at home orders lifted, but Brown said she does not plan to stop providing for others any time soon.
“The only thing I would like is to be able to serve and feed more people, especially the elderly,” she said.
