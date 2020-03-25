Belhaven woman serenades neighbors during coronavirus lockdown

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While we're somewhat closed off to the world, one Jackson woman is spreading joy through song.
Christina Spann is cheering up her neighbors through mobile concerts, filling the air with tunes that have people getting off their couches and dancing their cares away (at least for the moment.)
Spann’s voice joins that of the birds as she sings I Wanna Dance With Somebody!
Heads turn as she moves to the beat through the sunroof of her car heading down north Jefferson Street
“I have always loved making people happy,” said the Belhaven native.
She says she didn’t like the anguish and insecurity she saw and, while walking Sunday, she began to sing.
Thinking she disturbed neighbors, the youth program coordinator wanted to say she was sorry.
“I heard dogs barking, so I posted on Nextdoor. I apologized for causing a stir and comments kept rolling in like ‘No, we heard you! We really appreciate that! Especially for the workers at Baptist. They heard you,’" she said.
The next day she hit the streets, with boyfriend Duncan Dent at the wheel, belting out tunes from her sunroof.
“Just to see the smiles on people’s faces during this time was just so good to see,” said Spann. “You know, everyone’s been so stressed out and the uncertainty of things..."
Kallye Baggett and her dog Belle went outside her St. Ann Street home when she heard “Proud Mary” echoing through the neighborhood.
“It’s really fun. We’ve just been cooped up in the house for the past, like, week-and-a-half,” said Baggett. “So, it’s kinda nice to come outside and see a friend social distancing, dance a little bit, have some fun”.
The 28-year-old will continue her mobile concert series, sharing her love of music, taking her tunes on the road.
"We don't know what tomorrow brings, but there is hope that we will get through this as a state, as a community, as a nation," added Spann.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.