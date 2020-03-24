Woman killed in two-vehicle crash on HWY 16 in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16 in Yazoo County.
According to Corporal Kervin Stewart, Mississippi Highway Patrol was called at 10:51 a.m. to the scene of a crash near the Big Black River.
Preliminary reports indicate that a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound when it collided with a westbound Nissan Maxima, driven by 59-year-old Betty Diane Brister of Benton.
Brister, wearing her seatbelt at the time, died as a result of her injuries.
The male driver of the Silverado was not wearing his seatbelt and transported to University of Mississippi Medical Center with unknown injuries.
The crash is currently under investigation.
