St. Jude cares for patients like Carson free of cost

Carson lost her battle with cancer three months after her ninth birthday. Since then, her family has been committed to a mission first dreamed up by St. Jude founder Danny Thomas: that no child should die in the dawn of life. Her family and all of their friends, and plenty of others, hold fundraisers including 5K runs to continue to raise money for St. Jude. In at least one of those years, more than $100,000 was raised.