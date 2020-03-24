St. Jude cares for patients like Carson free of cost

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Carson was a vivacious young girl who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a cancer that begins in the bones. She had a tumor near her knee that doubled in size every 21 days, and a mass behind her heart. Carson underwent chemotherapy, and the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital never gave up hope.
Carson lost her battle with cancer three months after her ninth birthday. Since then, her family has been committed to a mission first dreamed up by St. Jude founder Danny Thomas: that no child should die in the dawn of life. Her family and all of their friends, and plenty of others, hold fundraisers including 5K runs to continue to raise money for St. Jude. In at least one of those years, more than $100,000 was raised.
Buy your $100 ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home today to ensure that families never pay for treatment, travel, housing or food at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This year, the Dream Home is in The Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison. The giveaway date is August 20. Tickets sell out every year.
