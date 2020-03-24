Several local restaurants now offering online shopping options

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the coronavirus continues to impact businesses in the metro area, many are adapting to the new world.
Several local restaurants in the metro are changing their business model to keep their employees on the payroll.
Some like Sophomore Spanish Club and Fine and Dandy are now offering online shopping options.
Customers can order everything from pre-prepared meals to fresh vegetables. They even have drive-up service for customers to pick up.
They expect people who want to avoid long lines in stores and those with concerns about the virus in public places will take advantage of the service.
Restaurant Manager Ray Scott-Miller said, “As with any business, you try to fill a gap and we found there was a gap. My wife goes to a grocery store, I get nervous that she’s interacting with a lot of people. Here we have systems in place with hand washing before and after we’re giving out the orders.”
Steve’s Downtown Delhi and Bakery is open for business, but it’s take-out only. Owner Steve Long says he had to let 5 employees go last week.
He’s hoping to keep his business afloat by offering customers a subscription meal service complete with delivery.
