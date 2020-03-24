Poll: Most Americans think Trump is doing good job with coronavirus response

President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on coronavirus in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Washington. Listening from left are Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Josh Carter | March 24, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT - Updated March 24 at 2:50 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Fifty-three percent of Americans say that President Trump is doing a good job at handling the coronavirus outbreak, according to a CBS poll released today.

The poll also found that 54% of Americans are optimistic about the administration’s ability to handle the outbreak from here.

Although most Americans think President Trump is doing a good job with the response, 66% thought that the Trump administration was not prepared when the pandemic began.

Fifty-seven percent of Americans also think that the nation’s effort to combat the virus has gone badly and most see a ‘months-long’ process before the coronavirus is finally contained.

