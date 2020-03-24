Poll: Most Americans think Trump is doing good job with coronavirus response

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Fifty-three percent of Americans say that President Trump is doing a good job at handling the coronavirus outbreak, according to a CBS poll released today.
The poll also found that 54% of Americans are optimistic about the administration’s ability to handle the outbreak from here.
Although most Americans think President Trump is doing a good job with the response, 66% thought that the Trump administration was not prepared when the pandemic began.
Fifty-seven percent of Americans also think that the nation’s effort to combat the virus has gone badly and most see a ‘months-long’ process before the coronavirus is finally contained.
