Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

DEEP SOUTH-WEATHER
90-degree temperatures possible across Deep South this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A scorching wave of summer-like heat could be in store for parts of the Deep South this week. The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures Thursday and Friday could approach or even exceed 90 degrees in areas of Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. In Georgia, forecasters say Valdosta and Alma could see highs of 91. Thermometers in Evergreen, Alabama, could hit 90 degrees right before the weekend. Jackson, Mississippi, is forecast to reach 89 degrees, with highs of 88 degrees possible in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Edwards calls on Louisiana to follow 'stay at home' order
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling on Louisiana residents to comply with his “stay at home” order. The governor's comments in a statewide TV address Monday night came as the number of state residents confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus spiked to nearly 1,200 people. The state health department says at least 34 residents have died from the COVID-19 disease. Edwards ordered his state's 4.6 million residents to voluntarily stay at home unless they need to carry out essential tasks such as getting food or medicine. First responders and workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors' offices and other critical operations are exempt from the directive. Edwards says Louisiana has the third-highest per-capita rate of confirmed infection.
FATAL DEPUTY SHOOTING
Prosecutors won't charge Louisiana deputy in motel shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana prosecutors will not bring charges against a sheriff's deputy who fatally shot a man in the back of the neck at a motel last summer. The Advocate reports Assistant Attorney General Grant Lloyd Willis wrote in a letter that an investigation concluded the shooting of 38-year-old Josef Richardson was justified because deputies said he reached for his waistband while one of them tried to handcuff him. West Baton Rouge Parish deputies were serving a “no knock” warrant at a Port Allen motel when Richardson was killed last July. Deputy Vance Matranga Jr. was placed on paid leave after the shooting. He returned to work in September, mainly performing administrative duties
SYNAGOGUE GRAFFITI
Charged man says he regrets defacing Louisiana synagogue
MANDEVILLE, La. (AP) — A man charged with spraying anti-Semitic graffiti on a Louisiana synagogue says he regrets it and wants to apologize to the congregation. Caine Zander Brown told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate in an interview that he has rejected the neo-Nazi views he embraced when the Northshore Jewish Congregation was defaced in 2018 in the New Orleans suburb of Mandeville. Brown was charged with criminal damage to property and hate crimes earlier this month after authorities linked him to the graffiti, which included swastikas and the words “synagogue of Satan.” Craig Bialy, a vice president for the congregation, said an in-person apology might be possible after Brown stands trial.
FATAL ROBBERY-ARREST
Sheriff: 2 men charged in shooting death of Mississippi man
SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say two men were charged in the shooting death of a Mississippi man. Trequan Rollins of Slidell, Louisiana, was charged with first-degree murder and Lamar Hargett, of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Lamar Henry. St. Tammany Parish deputies said Henry was suffering from fatal gunshot wounds when he was taken to a Mississippi hospital by Hargett on March 1. Deputies said Henry and Hargett attempted to rob Rollins but once the pair were spotted, they fled and a car chase ensued. During the chase, gunfire was exchanged and Henry was shot. It's unclear whether Hargett or Rollins have attorneys.
LOUISIANA SPOTLIGHT-ANALYSIS
Analysis: Coronavirus creates strange politics in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The new coronavirus has thawed some of the frostiest relationships in Louisiana politics, or at least quieted much of the public feuding. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry have sparred across the four years they have been in their statewide jobs. But Edwards and Landry stood together last week with similar messages to Louisiana residents about the need to take the virus seriously and follow aggressive restrictions aimed at keeping most people home. Edwards has closed K-12 schools, shuttered bars and gyms and limited restaurants to delivery and takeout in hopes of lessening the virus' spread. Landry defended the governor's actions. Also refusing to criticize Edwards was another long-time GOP critic, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-OIL-SPILL-MEMORIES
Coronavirus rekindles oil spill memories along Gulf Coast
The coronavirus pandemic is rekindling decade-old memories of the BP oil spill along the Gulf Coast. Bars and restaurants are shut down or mostly empty, and condominium and hotel reservations are falling off as some people stay home. Some beaches are closed to limit crowds. An oil well blew out in the water off Louisiana in 2010, causing pollution that scared away visitors and virtually shut down the seafood and hospitality industries in places. Just like then, Alabama real estate manager Bill Brett is worried about paying hundreds of employees because of a disaster beyond his control.