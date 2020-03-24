Former Neshoba County court clerk sentenced to prison after being found guilty of embezzlement

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday that a former Philadelphia municipal court clerk has been convicted of embezzlement.
Karen Refre was arrested by Special Agents from the State Auditor’s office in August 2019 after being indicted, accused of using her position to manipulate accounting software and embezzle over $11,000 from the city during a two-year period.
The judge sentenced Refre to spend two years in prison and five years in a probation program under the supervision of the Department of Corrections.
The Auditor’s office has already recovered the entire amount of Refre’s demand letter and she must also personally reimburse her surety bond company as part of the sentencing order.
“Another successful investigation concluded, another guilty plea,” said Auditor White. “I’m thankful for the work of our investigators and for the work of prosecutors, who obtained prison time as a part of this guilty plea. We will continue to forge partnerships around the state and work to bring cases to a successful conclusion, just as we have done here.”
The sentencing was recorded last week on Friday.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.