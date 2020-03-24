First Alert Forecast: warm, windy; few storms Tuesday

TUESDAY: Yet another disturbance will roll through the region, bringing up a chance for evening showers and storms, widely spaced through the area. Expect a warm, windy day – as highs push well into the 80s for most, with an aggressive SW breeze flow. A storm or two that passes through could be gusty late Tuesday, but the overall risk of severe weather remains low.
WEDNESDAY: Expect clearing skies through Wednesday as highs rebound into the 70s and lower 80s in the wake of Tuesday’s system. Overnight, skies remain mainly clear as lows drop into the lower to middle 50s. A few patches of fog may be possible by early Thursday morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The subtropical jetstream will continue to make progress farther north through the middle and latter parts of the week. With that, rain chances will continue to go downward, while temperatures will spike. Expect highs to push into the upper 80s Thursday and Friday, near record territory. Another system will approach the region by Saturday, bringing a chance for storms – a few of which could be strong – ushering a cool-down to Spring-time temperatures again by Sunday and into next week.
