Amazon making dozens of kid shows completely free, no membership required

(WAFB) - As more people are asked to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon is making a portion of Prime Video kids and family programming free.
Starting Tuesday, March 24, 40 shows will be made available to stream on Prime Video for everybody, even people without Prime memberships.
All you need is an Amazon account, which can be created for free.
The offer includes both Amazon Original series like Just Add Magic, Pete the Cat, and If You Give A Mouse A Cookie, alongside licensed series like Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Odd Squad, and PBS’s beloved Arthur.
Amazon’s other free streaming service, IMDb TV, will also offer 80 free family movies through its ad-supported system. These movies include Scooby-Doo: The Movie, Shrek 2, and The Smurfs, among others.
Amazon has not said how long the free offering will last.
