University of Memphis professor dies from COVID-19, medical examiner reports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A University of Memphis professor has died from the coronavirus.
NBC affiliate WTMJ says criminal justice instructor Lenard Wells died Saturday from complications of COVID-19, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The 69-year-old was also suffering from other underlying health conditions.
Wells retired from the Milwaukee Police Department after 27 years of service as a Lieutenant of Police.
He worked at the University of Memphis for about seven years after retiring from the police force.
