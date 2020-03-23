Three charged after investigation into contraband smuggling at Raymond Detention Center

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office received information March 19 about contraband being smuggled into the Raymond Detention Center.
The information alleged that at least one inmate, an outside source and a detention officer were all involved in the scheme.
An investigation revealed that 35-year-old inmate Prince John Johnson, his wife, Elizabeth Diana Johnson, 32, and 26-year-old detention officer Jeremy Pierre, allegedly conspired to bring contraband into the correctional facility, including cellular telephone devices, chargers and tobacco.
According to the investigation, multiple cash payments had been offered and accepted between the three individuals involved on recent occasions to facilitate this crime.
On March 21, Elizabeth was detained and questioned by investigators. She was later arrested for unrelated charges of prescription forgery and possession of a controlled substance.
As the investigation continued, she was also charged with bribery, conspiracy and introduction of contraband to a correctional facility.
Pierre was detained and questioned by investigators on march 23. He was arrested and charged with bribery, conspiracy and introduction of contraband to a correctional facility. He is currently on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of both a criminal and internal investigation.
Based on this investigation, Prince has been charged with bribery, conspiracy and introduction of a contraband to a correctional facility. He is currently being held at the Raymond Detention Center awaiting trial for an unrelated charge of prescription forgery.
This is an ongoing investigation. Authorities said more charges and/or arrests are possible.
