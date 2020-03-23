Southaven restaurants reduced to take-out, delivery after civil emergency declared

SUNDAY, Miss. (WMC) - More businesses around the Mid-South are being forced to close their doors or drastically alter how they do business.
Sunday, some restaurants in North Mississippi were officially told not to allow customers to dine in.
There might not be a single flaming volcano or steaming train inside Akita Hibachi and Sushi Bar Sunday night, but the phone is still ringing off the hook.
"We just want them to be careful. Everybody be careful,” said Tony Leong, owner of Akita Hibachi and Sushi Bar.
It's a story we've seen been repeatedly seeing, as more local governments are forcing thousands of restaurants to switch exclusively to take-out and delivery.
Sunday, Southaven joined all cities and towns in Shelby County by issuing their own civil emergency to close restaurant dining rooms.
Tony Leong, owner of Akita Hibachi and Sushi Bar, says they're doing everything they can to keep employees receiving paychecks despite a decrease in revenue.
"Of course, it affects our business. We got a lot of employees, so we got no choice but to lay off a lot of employees. I want to keep them, but I couldn't keep them because there's no business,” said Leong.
Tyra Caldwell was one of the customers who formed a line of cars waiting for their dinner.
She made sure to support a local restaurant Sunday because she works at one -- One and Only BBQ.
"I'm glad I still have my job, because a lot of people don't. A lot of people... it might shut down in a week, we don't know,” said Caldwell.
She hopes she can keep that job, and Leong plans to keep paying for as many jobs as possible for as long as possible.
Both are hoping this sight, doesn't last too long.
"Keep shopping! Keep getting to go orders, it's helping us because we don't get paid as much and that’s the only way we living,” said Caldwell.
"I don't really care about business. I just care about all my employees, seriously,” said Leong.
Sunday, the city of Olive Branch adopted an ordinance of civil emergency which means it will also be closing all restaurant dining rooms for the foreseeable future.
