Olive Branch mayor, aldermen declare civil emergency amid coronavirus outbreak

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch Mayor Scott Phillips and the Board of Alderman have declared a civil emergency in response to coronavirus outbreak, ordering many businesses to close at 5 p.m. on March 22.
Effective through April 21, all Olive Branch restaurants must only serve food using drive-through, curbside pick-up, or delivery.
All businesses, clubs, organizations, and other gatherings must adhere to CDC guidelines by limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people.
Essential services are excluded, including but not limited to hospitals, nursing homes, health clinics, drug stores, pharmacies, banks, grocery stores, convenience stores, gas stations, hardware stores, and manufacturers and distributors of essential supply chain products.
