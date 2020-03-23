Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached a high of 76 degrees today, with more cloud cover around. The average high this time of year is 71 and the average low is 47. Partly cloudy skies with patchy fog possible tonight and lows in the 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will turn partly sunny and a little warmer with a slight chance for showers in the afternoons and evenings. Expect highs in the lower 80s and morning lows in the lower 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s, near record levels actually. The taste of summer won’t last terribly long as this wekend will bring us in a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s Saturday and only 70s on Sunday as a cool front moves through. Saturday looks to be the wetter and warmer day and Sunday looks cooler, with not as much rain. Sunrise is 6:58am and sunset is 7:15pm. South wind at 5mph tonight will be more southwesterly at 5 to 15mph Tuesday.