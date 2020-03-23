Memphis, Germantown issue ‘safer-at-home’ orders to curb the spread of COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The mayors of Memphis and Germantown have issued similar “safer-at-home” orders to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19. The other Shelby County municipalities are expected to follow.
Both orders go into effect Tuesday, March 24 at 6 p.m. Only employees at essential businesses, like police, fire, grocery stores and gas stations, are still be allowed to travel to work.
There is no curfew requirement in the orders, and it will have no effect on meal distribution programs.
In Memphis, Mayor Jim Strickland’s executive order will remain in effect for two weeks, but Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo’s order will remain in effect until he rescinds it.
“We are in serious, unprecedented times," Strickland said at a news conference Monday.
The safer at home order directs all residents to stay inside their homes and limit all movement outside beyond what is absolutely necessary to take care of essential needs. If residents must leave their homes, they are urged to stay at least six feet away from others.
The City of Memphis is creating a FAQ section here and a form to submit questions not already addressed.
- Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store
- Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities
- Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first)
- Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru
- Care for or support a friend or family member
- Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise — just keep at least six feet between you and others.
- Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary
- Help someone to get necessary supplies
- Receive deliveries from any business which delivers
- Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by this Order
- Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need
- Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out
- Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility, except for limited exceptions as provided on the facility websites.
As of Monday, there are 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County and another 103 people being monitored.
