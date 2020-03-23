WATCH: Gov. Reeves answers COVID-19 questions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves went live on Facebook on Monday to answer questions about COVID-19.
Reeves said there will be more actions and orders soon limiting large gatherings.
“Let’s do everything we can as Mississippians to protect our friends and neighbors.”
Gov. Reeves says he has not issued a mandated lockdown because no health officials have recommended it for Mississippi yet.
He also said he had a discussion with Vice President Mike Pence and other governors discussing plans on how to respond to COVID-19.
“We will do everything in our power to protect public health by making decisions that will not do more harm than good,” Reeves said.
