Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The new coronavirus has thawed some of the frostiest relationships in Louisiana politics, or at least quieted much of the public feuding. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry have sparred across the four years they have been in their statewide jobs. But Edwards and Landry stood together last week with similar messages to Louisiana residents about the need to take the virus seriously and follow aggressive restrictions aimed at keeping most people home. Edwards has closed K-12 schools, shuttered bars and gyms and limited restaurants to delivery and takeout in hopes of lessening the virus' spread. Landry defended the governor's actions. Also refusing to criticize Edwards was another long-time GOP critic, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy.