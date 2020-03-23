First Alert Forecast: rain for some, warmth for others Monday

MONDAY: Spring warmth returns through Monday – though, a disturbance moving past the area will kick off scattered showers and storms. The majority of the rain will stay north of I-20; where temperatures will stay cooler, in the lower to middle 70s. The farther south, the lower rain chances will be and the warmer temperatures will run - in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Outside of a stray shower, we’ll remain dry with mild, with lows in the 60s.
TUESDAY: Yet another disturbance will roll through the region, bringing up a chance for afternoon showers and storms, widely spaced through the area. Expect a warm, windy day – as highs push well into the 80s for most, with an aggressive SW breeze flow. A storm or two that passes through could be gusty late Tuesday, but the overall risk of severe weather remains low.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The subtropical jetstream will continue to make progress farther north through the middle and latter parts of the week. With that, rain chances will continue to go downward, while temperatures will spike. Expect highs in the lower 80s Wednesday, pushing into the upper 80s Thursday and Friday. Both Thursday and Friday, temps could flirt with 90. Another system will approach the region by Saturday, bringing a chance for storms – a few of which could be strong – ushering a cool-down to Spring-time temperatures again by Sunday afternoon.
