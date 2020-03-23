First Alert Forecast: rain for some, warmth for others Monday

EXTENDED FORECAST: The subtropical jetstream will continue to make progress farther north through the middle and latter parts of the week. With that, rain chances will continue to go downward, while temperatures will spike. Expect highs in the lower 80s Wednesday, pushing into the upper 80s Thursday and Friday. Both Thursday and Friday, temps could flirt with 90. Another system will approach the region by Saturday, bringing a chance for storms – a few of which could be strong – ushering a cool-down to Spring-time temperatures again by Sunday afternoon.