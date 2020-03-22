Vicksburg and Warren County officials discuss efforts to prevent spread of COVID-19

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Justin Dixon | March 22, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT - Updated March 22 at 3:01 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg and Warren County city officials held a press conference to discuss ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced Phase 2 of Vicksburg’s Civil Emergency Plan. This will enforce a curfew, adjust business closing hours, limit business services, stress social distancing and enforce limitations of gatherings.

These measures will take effect Monday, March 23, 2020.

