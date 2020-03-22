Vermilion bar offers roll of toilet paper with every to-go order

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - The owner of a bar and restaurant in Vermilion has said without warning small business have had to reinvent themselves completely in the last several weeks.
Tom Hug is the co-owner of Huggy’s in the small town of Vermilion. “Anything that helps people smile,” Hug told 19 News. “We’re trying to get people smiling and have great food to boot."
David Rice told 19 News the ham sandwich he ordered was great, and if the purpose of the promotion was to get him to smile it worked.
“The toilet paper is individually wrapped, so there is nothing to worry about,” Hug said.
