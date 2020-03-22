Periods of Rain, Storms

A soaking rain to start the day... Widespread rain is in progress across much of the state. While the flash flooding threat is minimal, the rain will remain persistent through lunch time, then taper down to hit and miss showers along with a few storms this afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs near 70. The pattern remains unsettled as the week begins, leading to additional scattered showers and storms Monday. Tuesday will feature a limited threat for a few stronger storms due to the potential for gusty wind and hail. Temperature wise, very warm as highs surge in the middle to upper 80s!