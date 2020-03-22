Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Tupelo mayor breaks up gathering to stem COVID-19 spread
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A large group of people at an auction in a northeast Mississippi city has been broken up under a directive from the city's mayor. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton issued the order Saturday to the police and fire departments to break up the gathering at the Tupelo Furniture Market in light of the continuing spread of COVID-19. Health officials report the state now has at least 140 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 80 reported a day earlier.
HOT GREASE CONVICTION
Court affirms conviction in hot-grease injuries to wife
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction of a man who injured his wife by pouring hot grease on her. Justices handed down a unanimous decision Thursday in the appeal of 42-year-old Kendall Woodson of Greenwood. Woodson was convicted in 2017 of domestic aggravated assault and sentenced to 20 years in prison. He is in the Holmes/Humphreys County Correctional Facility in Lexington. The assault took place in 2015. Investigators said Woodson injured his wife after the couple argued and she said she was planning to leave him.
MISSISSIPPI LOTTERY
Mississippi collects more than $27M from lottery in 3 months
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Revenue from the Mississippi Lottery continues to increase. The state has collected more than $27 million from the lottery that started operating in November. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation said Friday that it deposited $11.6 million into the state treasury. That is the net proceeds from lottery games played during February. The state received $8.4 million from lottery games played during January and $7.6 million from lottery games played during December. For the first 10 years, the first $80 million a year from Mississippi lottery revenue goes to infrastructure. After the $80 million benchmark is hit, the rest goes to education.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi limits dine-in at restaurants to slow virus
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi health officer is recommending that all restaurants and bars stop dine-in services to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus. It also recommends that people not attend weddings, funerals, church services or other gatherings of 10 or more. A drive-through testing center for the coronavirus will open next week on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. Testing will be by appointment only. Other drive-through centers are already operating. Mississippi emergency officials say they are distributing protective gear for medical workers, starting Saturday. And, Gov. Tate Reeves says federal loans are available for small businesses hurt by the downturn in commerce.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI-ELECTION
Mississippi delays a GOP primary runoff amid pandemic
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is postponing the March 31 Republican primary runoff in the state's 2nd Congressional District because of the coronavirus. The new date is June 23. With Friday's announcement, Mississippi joins a number of other states that have postponed elections amid the global pandemic. The Republican runoff is between Thomas L. Carey and Brian Flowers, who are running low-budget campaigns. The winner will advance to the November general election to face Democratic U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, who is chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee. Thompson is the longest-serving member of Mississippi's current congressional delegation.
SERVICE HONORED
Mississippi community honors man with historical marker
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Vicksburg is remembering a World War II veteran who was the city's first black independent licensed master plumber and an activist who worked to make made life better for people in the community even after he became blind. News outlets reported that the family of Tommie Lee Williams Sr. gathered last week to dedicate a state historical marker in his honor. Williams served in World War II, the marker touts. Later he became the city's first black independent licensed master plumber and trained other African American plumbers. Williams lost his sight in 1967 but continued to be an active member of the community, founding We Care Community Services near where the marker is established.