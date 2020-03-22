Kroger adjusting store hours starting Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kroger will be adjusting store hours at its Delta Division stores starting Monday, March 23.
Stores will be in operation from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. until further notice.
This applies to Kroger stores in West Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Paducah and Murray, Kentucky and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Seniors 60 years and older and other higher-risk customers as defined by the CDC are invited to shop during the first hour of business, Monday through Thursday, until further notice.
Associates will assist anyone who needs additional help while shopping.
Kroger is also hiring for immediate store and distribution center openings in the Mid-South area.
Available positions include Night Stockers, Cashiers, Courtesy Clerks, Truck Drivers, Pick Up Order Selectors and Warehouse Case Selectors for the Kroger Distribution Center.
Applicants can apply online here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.