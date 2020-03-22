Jackson gym provides online workouts for members practicing social distancing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fondren Fitness closed their gym to the public Wednesday, but they’re still trying to find ways to bring fitness to you.
Instructors with Fondren Fitness created YouTube videos for their members to use while they are home.
Terry Sullivan, the general manager, said it’s a project sparked by the need to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re trying to do it in a setting that people are trying to get familiar with, and have the production quality be pretty good," said Sullivan. “And the important thing here is that people in Jackson or in Mississippi can be working out with people they know. With people like them."
Sullivan said two different videos are recorded daily from their home office in Fondren; “I want to do one that’s cardio based, that will get you sweating. Some strength training. And another one that will be more about stress management. Like yoga, pilates.”
During times like this, Sullivan believes it’s more important than ever to stay active.
“For mental health, stress relief. Exercise in moderation, done the right way, along with a nutritional diet can help keep your immune system strong," he said. “People that have underlying health conditions or just a little bit out of shape, now’s the time to get into shape.
Other programs are in the works that may require payment, but for now, the videos and other materials on social media are free.
“Everybody try to stay active. Use this time to develop new skills or talents. Now’s the time to learn how to salsa dance or play guitar, or whatever," said Sullivan.
For more information, visit their Facebook page and YouTube channel.
