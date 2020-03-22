Customers no longer allowed inside Best Buy due to coronavirus pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS (WBTV) - Best Buy will no longer allow customers inside its stores as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen, instead shifting its strategy to contactless curbside delivery.
The electronics giant has seen an increase in shoppers as more and more workers are forced to work from home. But beginning Sunday, the company encourages people to order their items in advance on BestBuy.com or the Best Buy app.
If a customer doesn’t order a product in advance, an employee can go inside the store, retrieve an item and sell it to the customer while the customer remains in the car.
“We are making the best decisions we can with two goals in mind: protecting employees, customers and their respective families, while trying our best to serve the millions of Americans who rely on us for increasingly vital technology,” CEO Corie Barry said in a press release.
Customers can also have items shipped directly to their homes, but the products will be left on the customer’s doorstep.
All in-home installation and repair has been suspended temporarily, the company announced.
The company says employees have been told they don’t have to work if they don’t feel comfortable and to stay home if they’re feeling sick, knowing they will be paid.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.