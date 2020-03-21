Mustangs cause driver to crash while racing on I-20 in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is searching for the individuals that caused an accident on Interstate 20 near I-55.
According to Sergeant Eric Henry with MHP, a Nissan Murano was traveling eastbound on I-20, when he was struck by one of four Ford Mustangs weaving in and out of traffic and racing between lanes.
One mustang was orange and another was blue.
The driver of the Nissan lost control of his vehicle, struck the bridge structure and overturned.
The other vehicle involved drove away from the scene at a high rate of speed.
If anyone has any information regarding those involved, you are asked to contact the Mississippi Highway Patrol at 601-987-1530.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.