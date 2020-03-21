Mayor Lumumba hopes citizens will help “Restore the Roar" at the Jackson Zoo

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Once we get through the coronavirus outbreak there will be some things to look forward to like the reopening of the Jackson Zoo.
In our one-on-one with Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, he gives us an update on the ZoOceanarium contract and repair work at the park.
The Jackson Zoo has been closed since October of last year while repairs, required by the U.S. Department of Agriculture are made.
Last week, a representative from ZoOceanarium was in the Capital City to work on a contract to manage the park.
Mayor Lumumba said, “The negotiations are on track and it is looking good.”
The Mayor explains one of the hold ups.
“There won’t be a contract signed until the USDA gives the City of Jackson and ZoOceanarium the exhibitor’s permit. From their standpoint it doesn’t make a lot of sense to go ahead and sign on the dotted line until you have permission to operate. Otherwise, you become liable for the animals, you become liable for everything and yet and still you don’t have the actual privilege of actually running the zoo.”
Mayor Lumumba says everything is working in the time frame the city expected but there have been setbacks from mother nature.
"There were repairs that needed to be done at the zoo, some of those repairs are underway, but when we have the amount of rainfall that we’ve had construction stops,” said the Mayor.
One of the requests from the USDA the Mayor tells us is that trees are cleared within the fence line of the zoo.
"We have equipment out there to do so but the ground has been so saturated that we have been unable to do it until it firms up."
The zoo is not immune to the coronavirus outbreak which is now presenting challenges.
“Obviously the zoo is in the same position as every other public facility in the City of Jackson. Maybe the blessing in that is it gives us a little more time to get things right. But we want to make certain that, you know, people enjoy the zoo, there’s a safe experience in terms of the infrastructure out there and health concerns. And so all of that has to be checked off the list."
The Mayor says it will take patience. He is hopeful that the city will rally around and support the zoo to what he calls “Restore the Roar."
Mayor Lumumba said, “See a zoo that we remember from our childhood that we want to hand to our children.”
