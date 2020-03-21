Local businesses help employees after abrupt closures during pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With local businesses abruptly closing, employees are left without the means to make ends meet.
On Friday, a produce company and restaurant owner found another way to help and give back to the community.
Sunrise Fresh Produce set up an outdoor market in front of Broad Street Bakery in Jackson.
The company said they didn’t want their produce to go to waste, so they sold it at a discounted price to the public which Christopher Wilbourn appreciated.
“To not waste resources in our community and be able to feed everyone here at a cost price, and, also, it’s going to help some of our local businesses too,” he said.
Some of those local businesses included Broad Street and its sister restaurants.
The indefinite closure Wednesday left Sharna Shields and hundreds of others unemployed. “At first you’re like, ‘It’s not going to be this bad. Fifteen days.’ But then you realize it might be 2 months," she sobbed.
But Shields received good news Friday morning from her managers. “Sixty-percent of the proceeds are going back to us employees because we’re all out of work. Also, if we work for any of the companies, we’re allowed to come get something for free.”
Shields’ husband is also temporarily out of work, “So that’s zero income coming in until we get some sort of relief. But when we get text messages like this, hey any little thing can help.”
The shoppers were eager for deals but for Shields, it’s not about the food.
“The little stuff. If you can knock down twenty dollars off of my grocery bills just by getting produce. Anything that I got, that’s amazing at this time," she said. "The money that I do have saved, I can use for things like toilet tissue, or paper towels or needed necessities. Because they’re helping us take a load off of food for our families.”
Owners of the restaurants also allowed employees to take all perishable food before closing down earlier this week.
