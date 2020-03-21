Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi limits dine-in at restaurants to slow virus
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi health officer is recommending that all restaurants and bars stop dine-in services to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus. It also recommends that people not attend weddings, funerals, church services or other gatherings of 10 or more. A drive-through testing center for the coronavirus will open next week on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. Testing will be by appointment only. Other drive-through centers are already operating. Mississippi emergency officials say they are distributing protective gear for medical workers, starting Saturday. And, Gov. Tate Reeves says federal loans are available for small businesses hurt by the downturn in commerce.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI-ELECTION
Mississippi delays a GOP primary runoff amid pandemic
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is postponing the March 31 Republican primary runoff in the state's 2nd Congressional District because of the coronavirus. The new date is June 23. With Friday's announcement, Mississippi joins a number of other states that have postponed elections amid the global pandemic. The Republican runoff is between Thomas L. Carey and Brian Flowers, who are running low-budget campaigns. The winner will advance to the November general election to face Democratic U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, who is chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee. Thompson is the longest-serving member of Mississippi's current congressional delegation.
SERVICE HONORED
Mississippi community honors man with historical marker
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Vicksburg is remembering a World War II veteran who was the city's first black independent licensed master plumber and an activist who worked to make made life better for people in the community even after he became blind. News outlets reported that the family of Tommie Lee Williams Sr. gathered last week to dedicate a state historical marker in his honor. Williams served in World War II, the marker touts. Later he became the city's first black independent licensed master plumber and trained other African American plumbers. Williams lost his sight in 1967 but continued to be an active member of the community, founding We Care Community Services near where the marker is established.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS
Governors raise alarm as coronavirus taxes health systems
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — U.S. governors have told the president that their states are in dire need of federal help as they expand measures to contain the coronavirus. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says a surge in filling hospital beds could push the state past its capacity to deliver health care in seven to 10 days. California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order for the nation's most populous state and warned it would be short thousands of hospital beds. Governors asked the White House for additional oversight of National Guard units and pleaded with the administration to help them acquire more test kits.
INMATE DEATH-MISSISSIPPI
Inmate serving assault conviction dies in Mississippi prison
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An inmate serving a 30-year sentence for assault has died in the hospital of the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The Mississippi Department of Corrections says no foul play is suspected in the Thursday death of 61-year-old Lamar Kitchens. An autopsy will be done. Kitchens is at least the 28th Mississippi inmate to die since late December. Some died amid outbursts of violence, and the state prison system is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department. Kitchens was sentenced Nov. 20, 2008, for two counts of aggravated assault in Winston County.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS-STANDARDIZED TESTS
States suspending standardized tests as schools close
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Closing schools to combat the spread of the coronavirus has prompted several states to cancel the standardized testing that is dreaded by students and teachers alike. Many states were scheduled to begin testing in April but now face school closures that could last weeks or longer. States are asking federal education officials to waive federal testing requirements. Many states use high-stakes testing to advance students to the next grade level and rate schools and teachers. Education groups also say bringing kids in for testing after weeks of online learning wouldn't be fair to them.