Coronavirus separates loved ones at Clinton care center

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Across the metro, the coronavirus outbreak has put dozens of rehab and nursing facilities on lockdown.
One of those facilities is the Woodlands Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Clinton.
To stop the spread of the virus, family members have been prevented from visiting residents there since last Wednesday.
Cynthia Norris says her brother Reverend Jerry Norris had a stoke recently and was admitted to the home.
The facility is providing her family with daily updates on his physical progress, but they have been unable to see him for a week.
Cynthia Norris said, “It’s difficult for the family not to be able to see him. Very difficult not to know how he’s doing emotionally, physically. They do give us progress reports. It would be good if we could see him. Since we can’t, we understand.”
The Woodlands are a subsidiary of Nexiom Health incorporated.
They tell us they are helping residents with phone and video chats, so they can stay connected to loved ones.
